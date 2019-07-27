Granahan Investment Management Upped Stamps.Com (STMP) Stake; Shorts at GEBERIT AG JONA NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAND (GBERF) Raised By 4.61%

GEBERIT AG JONA NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAND (OTCMKTS:GBERF) had an increase of 4.61% in short interest. GBERF’s SI was 238,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.61% from 227,900 shares previously. It closed at $465 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Stamps.Com (STMP) stake by 25.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 9,265 shares as Stamps.Com (STMP)’s stock declined 77.98%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 45,381 shares with $3.69 million value, up from 36,116 last quarter. Stamps.Com now has $831.03 million valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.81 billion. The firm offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems. It has a 27.96 P/E ratio. It also provides sanitary ceramics comprising bathroom ceramics and ceramics complementary products.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.03% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1,865 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 36,607 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 200 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.5% or 16,200 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,563 shares. Elk Creek Ltd accumulated 132,819 shares. 1,408 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Cap Fund has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Aqr Limited Liability owns 3,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fairfax Limited Can has 0.04% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 35,226 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 15,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Roth Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, March 22. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Sell” on Friday, February 22. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, May 9. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of STMP in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Swift Trans stake by 119,923 shares to 488,138 valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stake by 54,886 shares and now owns 623,098 shares. Pros Holding (NYSE:PRO) was reduced too.