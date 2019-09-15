Granahan Investment Management Upped Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Stake by $418,242; Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lifted Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 69,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.42% . The hedge fund held 314,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 245,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sotherly Hotels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 31,097 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 2.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PCT AND 31.6 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sotherly Hotels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOHO); 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $79.7 MLN; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Rev $41.7M; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Rev $167.8M-$169.1M

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,552 shares to 264,719 shares, valued at $49.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver by 177,097 shares to 130,148 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 257,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,184 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).