Granahan Investment Management Upped Its Lawson Products (LAWS) Stake; Fidelity Southern Has 1.89 Sentiment

Fidelity Southern Corp (LION) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 66 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 35 sold and trimmed stakes in Fidelity Southern Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 17.71 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fidelity Southern Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 42 New Position: 24.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Lawson Products (LAWS) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 11,432 shares as Lawson Products (LAWS)’s stock rose 26.34%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 307,075 shares with $9.63 million value, up from 295,643 last quarter. Lawson Products now has $360.83M valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 18,393 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LAWS News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: Rep. Lawson Statement on the Deaths of Master Sergeant William R. Posch and Staff Sergeant Carl Enis; 29/03/2018 – Rep. Lawson: U.S. Rep. Al Lawson Hosts District-Wide Art Competition; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 27/04/2018 – autoGraph Inc. CEO, Henry Lawson, to Speak at Arch Summit in Luxembourg; 19/04/2018 – Lawson Products 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – LAWSON 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 14C (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Chef Nigella Lawson reveals her favorite kitchen secrets; 12/03/2018 – REQUEST FOR COVERAGE: Connie Lawson, Pres. of the Nat’l Assoc. of Secretaries of State, and Distinguished Elections Colleagues; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Re-Sign Nevin Lawson; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation for 595,870 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 881,616 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 527,140 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Cutler Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,618 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $316,990 activity.

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding firm for Fidelity Bank that provides financial services and products primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets. The company has market cap of $856.55 million. The firm accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, indirect automobile loans, real estate construction loans, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, residential mortgage and home equity loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 627.27% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP had bought 37,707 shares worth $1.21M on Wednesday, April 17. Shares for $59,233 were bought by MOON MARK F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold LAWS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 29.10% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors has invested 0.02% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,118 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 88 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 243,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Gamco Et Al has 0.04% invested in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) for 175,600 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,701 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 2,021 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 20,833 shares. State Street holds 0% or 104,051 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mngmt has invested 1.03% in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

