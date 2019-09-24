Granahan Investment Management Upped Its Dexcom (DXCM) Stake by $981,463; Stock Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Nli International Has Cut Its Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 6,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 20,628 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 14,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 582,946 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 110,280 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.59 million, down from 112,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 1.69 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the pricing of $500 million of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,990 shares to 195,093 shares, valued at $38.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Violich Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.81% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Putnam Fl Inv has invested 0.85% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fiera Capital accumulated 12,100 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 48,500 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associate, New York-based fund reported 17,986 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited holds 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 22,383 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dorsey And Whitney Tru owns 4,583 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 1,083 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Maryland Cap Mngmt stated it has 4,718 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bragg has 1,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9.39M shares. Beese Fulmer Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,089 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 178,436 shares to 243,834 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 36,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,189 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.