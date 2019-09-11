Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Techtarget (TTGT) Holding by $5.45 Million as Shares Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $786,904 as Valuation Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 340,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The hedge fund held 376,306 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, down from 716,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 160,492 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 6.38 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Savings Bank holds 0.13% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 34,344 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 85,472 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 84 shares. New Generation Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.99M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 1,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 21,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.89 million shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 8,804 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 52,376 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 9,987 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.04% or 42,376 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Mgmt Ma invested in 376,306 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sei invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). 41,437 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Group One Trading Lp holds 777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 21,014 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Yorktown Mgmt Rech reported 33,172 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 8,267 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 52,342 shares to 323,406 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 63,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.48 million for 37.02 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.