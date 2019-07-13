Granahan Investment Management Trimmed John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stake By $1.15 Million; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Exelon (EXC) Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 29.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 158,870 shares with $7.96 million value, down from 226,632 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $47.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.90 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased John Bean Technologies (JBT) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as John Bean Technologies (JBT)’s stock rose 36.03%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 115,660 shares with $10.63M value, down from 128,350 last quarter. John Bean Technologies now has $3.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 247,692 shares traded or 52.84% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 13.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.24 per share. JBT’s profit will be $33.84 million for 29.00 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Ftb stated it has 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 47,947 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 29 shares. 10,096 are owned by Sg Americas Securities. Blair William And Commerce Il invested in 33,500 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 12,566 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 89,825 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation Trust holds 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 28 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 8 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,768 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 361,992 shares in its portfolio.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 3,458 shares to 38,103 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cloudera Inc stake by 97,173 shares and now owns 364,442 shares. Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. Aliabadi Paymon had sold 17,500 shares worth $837,900 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49.5000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 26,005 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cap holds 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 5.73M shares. 12,020 were reported by Trustco Bancorp N Y. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 410,100 shares. First Trust owns 5,477 shares. Peoples Corporation holds 0.32% or 12,433 shares in its portfolio. 671,016 are held by Carlson Cap Limited Partnership. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 107,866 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 85,386 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 33,505 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hwg Hldgs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Miles Capital Inc invested 0.2% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) stake by 248,549 shares to 1.03 million valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) stake by 49,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.