Granahan Investment Management Trimmed James River Group (JRVR) Position; RPC (RES)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased James River Group (JRVR) stake by 73.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 42,671 shares as James River Group (JRVR)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 15,385 shares with $617,000 value, down from 58,056 last quarter. James River Group now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 95,452 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M

RPC Inc (RES) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 90 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 69 cut down and sold their stakes in RPC Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 65.93 million shares, down from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding RPC Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 30.

The stock decreased 6.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 2.32M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (RES) has declined 58.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 65.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Dean Capital Management holds 2.15% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. for 112,330 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 424,210 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Investment Associates Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 582,640 shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,025 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 11,994 shares to 277,796 valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cloudera Inc stake by 97,173 shares and now owns 364,442 shares. Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group has $39 highest and $3800 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is -21.31% below currents $48.71 stock price. James River Group had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Compass Point. FBR Capital maintained James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.