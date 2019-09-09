Granahan Investment Management Stake in Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Lowered by $1.14 Million; Trb Advisors LP Upped Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $9.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 47,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The hedge fund held 124,975 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 172,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.00M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 214,037 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $9.20 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 65,007 shares to 401,422 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 238,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

