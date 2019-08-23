Granahan Investment Management Stake in Albany Int’l (AIN) Has Increased by $538,606 as Stock Price Rose; As Gain Capital (GCAP) Share Value Declined, Weber Alan W Boosted Stake by $219.77 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Int’l (AIN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 126,947 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 119,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 195,086 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 143,646 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter by 10,757 shares to 206,747 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 20,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,565 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 1,426 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 25,073 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Tygh Inc has invested 1.23% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 239,518 shares. 6,681 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.03% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Wellington Management Group Llp owns 1.15 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al has 0.04% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 13,335 shares. 35,357 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Limited. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 75,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.