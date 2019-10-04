Granahan Investment Management Position in Virtusa (VRTU) Raised by $7.76 Million; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Share Price Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $2.19 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 176,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The hedge fund held 982,292 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.64 million, up from 805,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 32,993 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Paid $80M In First of Three Tranches; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 122,459 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Inc has 10,801 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Products Prtn has invested 0.06% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 2,500 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). 5,948 are owned by Miles Capital Inc. Raymond James Associate accumulated 6,769 shares. Amer Gru holds 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 21,452 shares. 5,093 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,495 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 644 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Gp has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Granahan Ma invested in 982,292 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 0% or 111 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,925 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 498,608 shares to 998,340 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,305 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity.

