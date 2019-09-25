Granahan Investment Management Position in Paylocity Holdings (PCTY) Has Increased by $4.92 Million as Share Value Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Increased by $2.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 28,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 584,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.14 million, up from 555,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 2.05 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (PCTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 52,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 577,467 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.18 million, up from 524,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 322,733 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q1 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paylocity (PCTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “PCTY Stock Forecast: Paylocity Stock En Route to Deliver Triple-Digit Returns – Profit Confidential” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Products by 2,644 shares to 70,372 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 53,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,361 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Assetmark reported 594 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 28,318 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 0.04% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc has invested 0.04% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Hrt Financial Lc has 0.1% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 16,911 shares. 1,066 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. 61,597 were reported by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 5,269 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 17,698 shares. 2,203 were accumulated by Hightower Llc. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma owns 577,467 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 17,920 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.96% or 218,724 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two Canada provinces on board with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Equities: Take Care With Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advances in Biotechnology May Offer Cancer Patients Renewed Hope – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.