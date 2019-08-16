Granahan Investment Management Position In Lawson Products (LAWS) Was Lifted; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Valuation Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Cut by $1.75 Million Its Position

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.455. About 1.05 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lawson Products (LAWS) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 11,432 shares as the company's stock rose 26.34% . The hedge fund held 307,075 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 295,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lawson Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 6,532 shares traded. Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) has risen 58.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.90% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holding Inc by 95,469 shares to 160,822 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 104,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,701 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvectra Corp.

Since April 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP bought $1.21M worth of stock or 37,707 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.