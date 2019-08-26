Granahan Investment Management Position In Inphi (IPHI) Was Boosted; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $912,492

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Inphi (IPHI) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 68,612 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 61,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inphi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 324,963 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 1.19 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 36,680 shares to 38,150 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) by 74,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,790 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW).

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Inphi (IPHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Cuts Q2 Guidance, Cites Huawei Ban – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.43 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.