Granahan Investment Management Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Boosted by $1.84 Million; Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Its Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by 338.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 203,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 60,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enphase Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 3.61M shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 4.10M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33,649 shares to 14,041 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc by 6,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,393 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN).