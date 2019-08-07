Granahan Investment Management Position in Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Lowered by $755,615; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) as Share Price Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems (CWST) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 21,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 261,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, down from 282,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 33,989 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 38,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The hedge fund held 40,188 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 78,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Compass Diversified Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 82,707 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Century Companies Inc owns 3.32M shares. Hl Finance Ser Limited Co has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 13,802 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 19,263 were reported by Catalyst Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 36,883 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,697 shares. Stifel stated it has 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 252,911 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,188 shares. Mirae Asset has 0.06% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Silvercrest Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 25,000 shares. Yorktown Management owns 0.08% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 15,000 shares. Adirondack Rech And Mngmt Inc holds 0.59% or 60,685 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp has 11,750 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 17,216 shares to 47,303 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 51,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

