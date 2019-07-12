Granahan Investment Management Position in Akamai (AKAM) Increased by $537,612; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined, Modera Wealth Management Lifted Position by $931,869

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Akamai (AKAM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,881 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Akamai for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 497,104 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI CHAIRMAN TO RETIRE; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Industries by 26,887 shares to 189,131 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) by 21,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,109 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holding Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.