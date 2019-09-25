Granahan Investment Management Maintains Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH); C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Its Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Position by $438,045 as Valuation Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 141,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 405,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 264,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enphase Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.12% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.41 million shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 7,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 7,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451,000, down from 15,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 2.42 million shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 151,820 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 98,140 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 44,904 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 366,715 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Hartline Invest holds 39,035 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 143,977 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 10,983 shares. Moreover, Citadel Lc has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 699,516 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 13,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Incorporated stated it has 28,312 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com stated it has 100,107 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 30,395 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ellington Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) by 25,746 shares to 236,104 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) by 13,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,980 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 6,122 shares to 62,737 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

