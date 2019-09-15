Granahan Investment Management Maintains Holding in Sientra (SIEN); Dupont Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) as Stock Value Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 455,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 566,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 566,726 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 257,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 56,926 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993,000, down from 314,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.52M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 45,730 shares to 735,388 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.36M for 14.89 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.