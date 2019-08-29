Granahan Investment Management Maintains Holding in Liquidity Services (LQDT); As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Market Value Rose, Nwi Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.91M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 08/05/2018 – MGM’s Murren Says ‘Investors Don’t Care Enough’ About Diversity (Video); 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MGM SPRINGFIELD TO OFFICIALLY OPEN AUG. 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 52,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 323,406 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 271,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 57,526 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million. The insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075.

