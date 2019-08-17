Granahan Investment Management Lowered Position in Titan Machinery (TITN) by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Increased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $498,328; Stock Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery (TITN) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 149,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 672,982 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, down from 822,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Titan Machinery for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 82,756 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,960 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 15,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,474 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 47,482 shares to 325,652 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital by 337,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.

