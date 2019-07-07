Granahan Investment Management Lowered Its Power Integrations (POWI) Stake as Shares Rose; Spc Financial Cut Its At&T (T) Holding by $404,116 as Share Price Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations (POWI) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 91,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 179,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 92,151 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.53 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Buy CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Bullish On AT&T: ‘The Network Has Never Performed Better’ – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 58.32 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Voya Financial, Maxim Integrated Products and Power Integrations – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “NXP stock falls after Stifel downgrades to sell – MarketWatch” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

