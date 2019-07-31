Granahan Investment Management Lowered Holding in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) by $1.17 Million; Lapides Asset Management Maintains Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 1.78M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3’ Otlk Neg; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22B market cap company. It closed at $109.67 lastly. It is down 11.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,672 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,900 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank owns 4,983 shares. Symphony Asset Limited accumulated 3,528 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Charles Schwab Management holds 361,708 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% or 25,764 shares. 84,536 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 80 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 2,339 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.02% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 49,840 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharma Svcs (NYSE:WST) by 20,800 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 79,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR).

