Granahan Investment Management Lowered Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stake by $1.17 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Boosted by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 415,087 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,379 shares to 173,387 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,362 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 52,342 shares to 323,406 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 259,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Corp (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Genesee & Wyoming Shares Jumped 9% on Monday – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for May 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.