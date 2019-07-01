Granahan Investment Management Lifted Vonage Holdings (VG) Stake; Bard Associates Has Boosted I D Systems (IDSY) Holding by $1.12 Million; Valuation Declined

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 7,462 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings (VG) by 256.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 326,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 454,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 127,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.27 million activity.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Twilio Could Tumble in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage: Not Your Legacy Communications Company Anymore – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) by 91,457 shares to 87,853 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education by 75,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,599 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based J Goldman Ltd Partnership has invested 2.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company accumulated 100 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 414,800 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 6.47M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap LP has 38,590 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 19,554 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 216 shares. Raymond James Associates has 68,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,347 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 55,790 shares stake. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Riverhead Cap Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 23,483 shares. 1492 Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 277,304 shares. Citigroup Inc has 222,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Northern holds 42,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 20 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.65 million shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 19,226 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 138,786 shares. Vanguard owns 639,590 shares. 1,000 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com owns 321,597 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 15,063 shares. Punch Investment Management holds 0.35% or 687,046 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “I.D. Systems’ LV Series Platform Selected as a Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine Top 20 Product for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “I.D. Systems Acquires CarrierWeb, Adds Key Technology, Increases Customer Base, and Enters New Market Segments – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Robert Heath Trucking Selects I.D. Systems’ PowerFleet Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I.D. Systems and Pointer Telocation Set May 2019 Financial Conferences Schedule – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.