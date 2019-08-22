Granahan Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Vonage Holdings (VG) as Share Price Rose; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $170.97. About 35,017 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings (VG) by 256.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 326,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 454,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 127,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 233,075 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) by 91,457 shares to 87,853 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education by 75,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,599 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granahan Invest Ma has invested 0.24% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com invested in 0.43% or 1.81 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Adi Capital Lc has 64,000 shares. Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 264,700 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 6,230 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 470,820 shares. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank And has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 6,347 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 295,467 shares stake. 1492 Cap Management Lc invested in 277,304 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.31 million shares.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage -8.5% after consumer business drags revenues – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Body of India Coffee Tycoon Found as Letter Hints at Debt Woes – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Vonage (VG) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues BEat; Provies Q3 Business Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vonage Holdings Stock Jumped Tuesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.32 million for 21.48 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Casey’s General Stores’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Shareholders Feel About The 94% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Casey’s (CASY): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Buckle’s (BKE) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assoc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 89 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,075 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.1% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 129,193 shares or 0.05% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Assocs reported 595 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,521 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 60,738 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 69,857 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 63,951 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Crawford Counsel invested in 0.28% or 74,263 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 2,344 shares.