Granahan Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Akamai (AKAM) by $537,612 as Stock Value Rose; Cna Financial Increases Holding in Terex New (TEX)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Akamai (AKAM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 25,881 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Akamai for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.42 million shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 07/05/2018 – Akamai Showcases Commitment to Powering the Most Engaging Digital Experiences at DeltaV Conference; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 77,142 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 877,350 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) by 91,457 shares to 87,853 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,496 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Akamai -1% on $1B note offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 1.22 million shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 45 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 358,137 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,275 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.11% or 347,602 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.62% or 4.31 million shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 4,387 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 2,903 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% or 3,011 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 39,562 shares. Hillsdale Invest accumulated 0.04% or 6,270 shares. State Street Corporation reported 6.92M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated owns 6,581 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0% or 100,961 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. $224 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by BARR KEVIN A. HENRY BRIAN J had bought 97 shares worth $2,302. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70 million worth of stock or 1.60 million shares.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Terex -11% after slashing full-year earnings, revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Terex Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 25,000 shares to 451,000 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,409 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Kbc Group Nv invested in 25,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Matarin Management Limited Com has 73,574 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 697,814 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Assetmark has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.17M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Carlson Lp invested in 0.04% or 68,678 shares. 12,086 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Spark Management Limited stated it has 59,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 13,100 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 212,981 were accumulated by Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc accumulated 54,751 shares.