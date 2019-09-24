Granahan Investment Management Lifted Holding in Rubicon Project (RUBI); Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $17.73 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 322,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 40,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 362,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 2.72 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 82,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 816,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, up from 734,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Project Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 394,481 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil And Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 247,727 shares to 512,481 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 125,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pointstate Capital Lp accumulated 521,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 5,966 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 165,968 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc holds 700 shares. 86,649 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 8,476 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Navellier Associate holds 47,953 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.26% or 56,538 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 5.82 million shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Florida-based Finemark Bank & has invested 0.45% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.90 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 330,934 shares to 336,360 shares, valued at $29.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).