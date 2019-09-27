Granahan Investment Management Lifted By $2.90 Million Its Osi Systems (OSIS) Position; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $126.60’s average target is 37.98% above currents $91.75 stock price. Exact Sciences had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy” on Monday, September 23. See Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) latest ratings:

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Osi Systems (OSIS) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 25,865 shares as Osi Systems (OSIS)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 434,072 shares with $48.89M value, up from 408,207 last quarter. Osi Systems now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 87,604 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.88 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

The stock decreased 5.65% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 2.07M shares traded or 21.56% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

