Granahan Investment Management Increases Stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC); Granahan Investment Management Maintains Holding in Materion (MTRN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corporation (MTRN) by 869.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 173,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The hedge fund held 193,238 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, up from 19,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 85,100 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 20,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 249,992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.55 million, up from 229,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 156,481 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Business Services Industry Gloomy – Nasdaq” on December 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SPS Commerce Acquires CovalentWorks Nasdaq:SPSC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SPS Commerce Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16,533 shares to 17,541 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries by 23,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,498 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Fred Alger reported 354,156 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 58,590 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 48,540 shares. Century Companies accumulated 0.01% or 80,523 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.05% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 14,800 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 239 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,548 shares. Sei Invs invested in 136,153 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 69,655 shares. Granahan Mgmt Incorporated Ma has invested 1.26% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Moreover, Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.06% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 219,507 shares.

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Materion Corp (MTRN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Materion: Limited Upside For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Materion Corporation’s (NYSE:MTRN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Walthausen & Ltd Llc has 18,350 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 6,908 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 12,485 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 3.27 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 24,809 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 62 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 319,011 shares. Johnson Fin holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 462,804 shares.