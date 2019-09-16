Granahan Investment Management Increases Position in Cytosorbents (CTSO); General American Investors Company Trimmed Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Value Rose

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.84. About 774,907 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 70,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The hedge fund held 395,875 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 325,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 119,806 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.47 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 35,171 shares to 179,137 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Company/ by 4,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 24,148 shares to 377,274 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,514 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,395 activity.