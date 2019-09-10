Granahan Investment Management Increases Position in Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO); Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Cls Investments Cut Its Stake by $1.26 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 241,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 760,208 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 518,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil And Gas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 1.78 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 90.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 14,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.37. About 1.01M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 17,257 shares to 36,654 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.44 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 103,944 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management holds 14,900 shares or 12.8% of its portfolio. Boussard And Gavaudan Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.95 million shares. Havens Limited Liability reported 85,000 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp owns 30,785 shares. Opus Point Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,510 shares or 1.09% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 862,594 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 514,525 shares. Symons Cap accumulated 2.19% or 53,924 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Yakira Mngmt Inc reported 108,816 shares. Td Asset reported 339,760 shares. 88,974 are held by Greenleaf Trust. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ProShares Ultra S&P500 Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At Credit Suisse Energy Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas gets activist shareholder in Lion Point – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2019: CRZO,AMID,AMID,PDS – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 104,982 shares to 986,701 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) by 149,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,982 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Globeflex Capital LP has 0.11% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 41,969 shares. 905,108 are held by Palisade Cap Ltd Company Nj. Quantitative Investment Ltd Co invested in 25,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 5,028 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & invested in 0.01% or 58,900 shares. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Highbridge Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 74,000 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 68,245 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 202,364 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 90,875 shares. Ipg Investment Limited Liability invested in 0% or 65,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 33,002 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 0% or 30,549 shares.