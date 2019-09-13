Granahan Investment Management Holds Stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH); Saturna Capital Holding in Fastenal (FAST) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44M, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.53M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 141,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 405,511 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 264,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enphase Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 5.89M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 291,355 shares in its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 8.66% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited reported 81,622 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0% or 86 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 76,337 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 9,398 were reported by Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability. Bell Bank & Trust invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 16,966 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 151,687 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 358,751 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 19,250 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 311,392 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corporation holds 67,920 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 226,376 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares to 518,060 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,667 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Associate has invested 0.09% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 366,717 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com holds 10,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,828 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 194,924 shares. Menta Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 40,010 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 30,033 shares. Marathon Mgmt reported 412,986 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) by 10,557 shares to 58,055 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education by 52,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,608 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver.