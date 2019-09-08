Granahan Investment Management Holds Holding in Hubspot (HUBS); Segment Wealth Management Has Increased Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $316,800 as Shares Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hubspot (HUBS) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 21,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 66,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, up from 44,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hubspot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $189.16. About 373,181 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 5,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,675 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 42,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.70M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.15% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 28,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc reported 2.04 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 9,585 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 619 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt invested in 539,081 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Inc stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.58% or 27,200 shares. 7,300 are owned by Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.1% or 28,671 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wright Investors Ser has 0.79% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Primecap Management Ca holds 857,300 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 8,344 shares.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Reasons Las Vegas Sands Holds a Losing Hand – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hong Kong Protests Add More Turmoil To Macau Stocks, But Also Create A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, Hertz and Other Service Providers With Recent Death Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

