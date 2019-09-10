Granahan Investment Management Holding in Carbonite (CARB) Has Raised by $6.22 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Holds Holding in Brf Sa (BRFS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 259,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03M, up from 910,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 907,676 shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 3.63M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sick Chinese Pigs Driving Healthier Profits For BRF – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why BRF S.A. Stock Climbed 37.1% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ Sale of SATS – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 20,477 shares to 205,565 shares, valued at $17.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) by 28,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW).