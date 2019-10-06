Granahan Investment Management Has Upped By $4.92 Million Its Paylocity Holdings (PCTY) Holding; Harrow Health (HROW) Shorts Decreased By 7.61%

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Paylocity Holdings Corp (PCTY) stake by 10.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 52,874 shares as Paylocity Holdings Corp (PCTY)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 577,467 shares with $54.18 million value, up from 524,593 last quarter. Paylocity Holdings Corp now has $5.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 289,619 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M

Harrow Health Inc (NASDAQ:HROW) had a decrease of 7.61% in short interest. HROW’s SI was 764,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.61% from 827,900 shares previously. With 274,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Harrow Health Inc (NASDAQ:HROW)’s short sellers to cover HROW’s short positions. The SI to Harrow Health Inc’s float is 3.56%. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 327,899 shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) has risen 231.20% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 231.20% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Gardner Denver stake by 177,097 shares to 130,148 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stake by 62,037 shares and now owns 894,917 shares. Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $12500 highest and $104 lowest target. $115’s average target is 18.17% above currents $97.32 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 33,717 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.12% or 29,640 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management invested 0.61% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 1,799 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Missouri-based Kennedy Capital has invested 0.05% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 56,123 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Co stated it has 5,692 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 298,147 shares stake. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0% or 5,269 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 9,467 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 112 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 641,292 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 29,211 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 84,408 shares.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EvoShare partners with Paylocity to automate cash-back savings offering for employers – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Paylocity Showcasing New Solutions that Cater to the Needs of the Modern Workforce at 2019 HR Tech Conference – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked, Large-Cap Internet Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “US Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends Nasdaq:GROW – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Harrow Health’s (NASDAQ:HROW) Share Price Gain Of 117% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harrow Health (HROW) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. The company has market cap of $140.29 million. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients. It has a 5.9 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases.