Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Position in Osi Systems (OSIS) as Stock Price Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Sarissa Capital Management LP Increased Holding

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 40,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 408,207 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.76 million, up from 367,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 81,072 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS)

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $236.23. About 441,152 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 0% or 42,776 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 3,262 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,397 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Earnest Ltd Co has invested 1% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 17,303 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Communications Ma owns 129,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com reported 2,502 shares stake. Usa Finance Portformulas accumulated 2,837 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited holds 0% or 520 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,859 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 0% or 28,401 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 6,310 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma holds 1.92% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 408,207 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 137,720 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. EDRICK ALAN I sold 10,000 shares worth $865,320.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 104,982 shares to 986,701 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) by 28,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter.

