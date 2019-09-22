Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Materion (MTRN) Position by $11.61 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) Has Trimmed by $763,310

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,354 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, down from 21,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 4.60 million shares traded or 75.87% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corporation (MTRN) by 869.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 173,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The hedge fund held 193,238 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, up from 19,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 103,624 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 12/04/2018 – Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence; 19/03/2018 – Materion Says Director Joseph P. Keithley is Retirin; 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 25/04/2018 – Materion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 119,558 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 2.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest Bank Tru Division invested in 5,460 shares. Eam Investors Lc has 0.35% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 5,880 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.65M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Sei invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 193,238 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 62 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 68,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,525 shares stake.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne (NYSE:TER) by 13,991 shares to 54,037 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,498 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharma Svcs (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc reported 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 210,576 shares. 16,390 are held by Suntrust Banks. Cadence Capital Mgmt accumulated 21,753 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 202 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advsrs Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 27,075 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Everence Mgmt Inc invested in 5,785 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 454,999 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.1% or 157,403 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 549,596 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 17,390 shares to 448,402 shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).