Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Amber Road (AMBR) by $521,728; Coe Capital Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amber Road (AMBR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 65,216 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 734,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 669,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amber Road for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 46.62 million shares traded or 72.63% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33,649 shares to 14,041 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,923 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Amber Road, Inc. – AMBR – Yahoo Finance" on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. – ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire" published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance" on May 13, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,366 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.