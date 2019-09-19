Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Ptc (PTC) by $491,636 as Shares Declined; Holder Adirondack Trust Co Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 32,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, down from 38,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 724,245 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $397.04. About 757,065 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 02/05/2018 – LMT: The US Air Force has confirmed that a US Air National Guard C-130 crashed in Georgia on Wednesday per CNN’s Ryan Browne – ! $LMT; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.04 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 214,524 shares to 464,442 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 25,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Incorporated has 65,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 435,377 shares. Meritage Gru Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 248,508 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 61,522 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Valinor Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.08M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 6,978 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,334 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% or 873 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Senator Inv Gp LP has invested 1.48% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 41,005 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 99,499 shares. Addison owns 4,430 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 154,686 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 46,338 shares. Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

