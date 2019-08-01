Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Euronet (EEFT) as Share Value Rose; As Wex (WEX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,518 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 48,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $210.69. About 267,296 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet (EEFT) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 8,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 94,346 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, down from 102,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $157.82. About 80,076 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.82M for 14.56 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) 7.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WEX reports top-line growth of 19% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.