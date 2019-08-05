Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by $3.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $71.34 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 35,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 229,496 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.34M, down from 264,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 4,981 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Limited has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.12% or 590,115 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Burren Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 22,978 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Limited reported 4.44% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Reliance Of Delaware has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Schroder Investment Management Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,213 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 107 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fil Limited reported 1.15 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.25 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company reported 0.09% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 35,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,550 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 6,897 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (Put) by 8.76M shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $221.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris International Plc by 575,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.42 million for 64.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A by 58,707 shares to 117,786 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Int’l (NYSE:AIN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. The insider Frome James J. sold $2.12 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 1,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 3,300 shares. 542,415 were accumulated by Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd. 29,949 are owned by Summit Creek Advsr Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 1,431 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 9,027 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 996 shares. Mackenzie reported 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Cornerstone Advsr reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 10,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock.