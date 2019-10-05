Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding; Shorts at INTERBIT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BTLLF) Raised By 146.15%

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Nv5 Global (NVEE) stake by 55.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 52,439 shares as Nv5 Global (NVEE)’s stock rose 26.71%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 146,810 shares with $11.95M value, up from 94,371 last quarter. Nv5 Global now has $891.20M valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 81,258 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M

INTERBIT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BTLLF) had an increase of 146.15% in short interest. BTLLF’s SI was 25,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 146.15% from 10,400 shares previously. With 61,000 avg volume, 0 days are for INTERBIT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BTLLF)’s short sellers to cover BTLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 17.61% or $0.0379 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1772. About 57,285 shares traded or 319.24% up from the average. Interbit Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTLLF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Motor Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) stake by 17,614 shares to 86,164 valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 9,008 shares and now owns 37,946 shares. Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NVEE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 0.23% less from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has 551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 35,812 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 775 shares or 0% of the stock. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.43% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 8,864 shares. Amer Intll Grp has 6,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wasatch stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 1,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Morgan Stanley reported 72,725 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc reported 2,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co owns 2,592 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 491,054 shares.