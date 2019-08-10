Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Inphi (IPHI) Position; Advisory Research Upped Regis (RGS) Holding By $1.29 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Inphi (IPHI) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 7,207 shares as Inphi (IPHI)’s stock rose 25.94%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 68,612 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 61,405 last quarter. Inphi now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 748,319 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers

Advisory Research Inc increased Regis Corporation (RGS) stake by 666.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 67,753 shares as Regis Corporation (RGS)’s stock rose 3.39%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 77,914 shares with $1.53M value, up from 10,161 last quarter. Regis Corporation now has $707.88M valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 289,539 shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C

Advisory Research Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 7,647 shares to 63,703 valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 80,615 shares and now owns 216,018 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 103,833 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 361,556 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside Bankshares And accumulated 69 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny holds 0.01% or 23,588 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 86,034 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Limited. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 44,854 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited holds 178,536 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 38,202 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 18,532 shares. 476,160 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) 27% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Regis Corporation (RGS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regis Corporation (RGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 EDMUNDS JOHN sold $400,000 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 10,000 shares. $1.48 million worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) shares were sold by Tamer Ford.

Among 6 analysts covering Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Inphi Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Inphi’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inphi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.