Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $3.94 Million; Stock Price Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $13.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $205.05. About 12.97 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 196,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 993,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 432,670 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Limited Company owns 46,573 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,025 shares. Berkshire Money holds 0.22% or 5,212 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 179,038 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 3.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.55M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated invested in 2.82% or 136,363 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.40M shares. Quantum Cap Management holds 1.17% or 11,391 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 1.16% or 14,621 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 20,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 1.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,321 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 6.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 82,288 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,513 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 953,859 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: HD, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 52,342 shares to 323,406 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Limited by 85,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).