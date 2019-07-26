Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Cyberark Software (CYBR) Position by $364,616 as Share Value Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Holder Adi Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 47,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.99. About 419,956 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.9. About 2.97M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 146.99 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 52,342 shares to 323,406 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 259,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 115,310 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.09% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Scott Selber invested in 1.02% or 12,254 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 39,428 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 69,356 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.08 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 46,628 shares. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.26% or 35,387 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 5,121 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 1.05% or 109,527 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Ltd Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Millennium Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 159,017 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 289,437 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca owns 57,555 shares.

