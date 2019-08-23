Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $3.94 Million; Country Club Trust Company Decreased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $360,552 as Shares Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 196,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 993,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 417,076 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 163,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 167,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 5.69 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,410 shares to 51,305 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 27,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 376,239 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 113,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

