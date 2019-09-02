Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $451,630 as Market Value Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.18M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems (CWST) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 21,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 261,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, down from 282,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 312,715 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 97,173 shares to 364,442 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 30,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.81 million for 32.50 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Portolan Cap Management Lc holds 1.08% or 294,318 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 286,086 shares. Intl Inc has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). The New York-based Fenimore Asset Inc has invested 0.24% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 792,762 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.6% stake. Caprock Grp Incorporated has 6,200 shares. 10,000 were reported by Tdam Usa. Skylands Ltd Llc owns 1.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 204,625 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 11,147 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Nwq Management Commerce Limited Com has invested 0.6% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 212,235 are owned by Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp. Atria Invests Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5,689 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shufro Rose Co Limited Co accumulated 406,214 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,500 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 29,631 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 1,759 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dean Inv Ltd Com invested 0.55% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 72,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 84,519 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $175.20M for 9.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

