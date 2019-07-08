Granahan Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Virtusa (VRTU) as Stock Rose; As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Kazazian Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $113.38. About 2.15M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 113,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,906 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.08M, up from 692,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 23,000 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has risen 9.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). S Squared Tech Llc holds 98,737 shares. Ami Asset Corp holds 0.89% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 226,557 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp accumulated 0.27% or 56,924 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 18,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 11,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc reported 73 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks stated it has 31,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 38,169 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Blair William Communications Il reported 10,778 shares stake. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 37 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 290,083 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% or 27,881 shares in its portfolio. 17,766 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $4.18 million activity. Shares for $597,257 were sold by Kalia Ranjan. Canekeratne Kris A sold $521,826 worth of stock. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $313,747 was made by Narayanan Sundararajan on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $193,160 was made by Dhir Samir on Friday, February 1. DOODY JOSEPH bought $212,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $494,583 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) was sold by Rajgopal Raj on Tuesday, February 12.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 115,196 shares to 273,944 shares, valued at $23.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 130,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,612 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratne on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2019 : CSCO, NTES, ZTO, FLO, JACK, VRTU, JE, UGP, GPL, EYES, EDAP, SORL – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Virtusa Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:VRTU) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Virtusa Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VRTU) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.