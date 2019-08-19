Granahan Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by $5.83 Million; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $29.83 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (APD) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 156,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 588,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.39 million, down from 745,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $228.47. About 162,024 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 45,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The hedge fund held 145,005 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, up from 99,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.53. About 11,985 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group Inc Incorporated reported 95,922 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,312 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Morgan Stanley holds 943,455 shares. Kempen Cap Nv has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 0.37% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,721 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Allstate Corporation invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,472 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 129,365 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 6,735 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,054 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 21,025 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 1,863 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.83 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Keysight (KEYS) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Snap user growth on a roll as new app clicks – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney streaming service to launch in Canada, Netherlands in November – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like RBC Bearings Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:ROLL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Commerce LP holds 0.08% or 338,632 shares. Bridges Investment has invested 0.07% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 14,928 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 4,988 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability reported 59,352 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 6,632 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Advsrs has 0.01% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Papp L Roy And accumulated 7,232 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.99% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 597,527 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Lord Abbett Co Llc accumulated 164,489 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 568,552 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 17,942 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability reported 3,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davis R M owns 94,731 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by 13,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 10,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,291 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN).