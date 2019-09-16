Granahan Investment Management Decreased Power Integrations (POWI) Position as Share Price Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 1.53M shares traded or 32.32% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations (POWI) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 83,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, down from 87,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.74. About 140,777 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $16.43 million for 40.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) by 80,660 shares to 534,804 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 79,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LYTSwitch-6 LED Drivers from Power Integrations Use PowiGaN Technology to Deliver Industry-Leading Power Density and Efficiency – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sold $872,536 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Power Integrations (POWI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POWI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 5.13% more from 25.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,319 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 54 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 91 shares. Moreover, Old State Bank In has 0.03% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Stephens Ar invested in 4,638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Victory Cap reported 1,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability holds 6,600 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 11,589 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 10,025 shares. First Personal Finance Service has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 49 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.02% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).